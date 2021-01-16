United Kingdom Exports Intra Eu – Electrical Machinery & Equipment & Parts

Exports Intra Eu – Electrical Machinery & Equipment & Parts in the United Kingdom increased to 1052.79 GBP Million in November from 986.36 GBP Million in October of 2020. Exports Intra Eu – Electrical Machinery & Equipmen in the United Kingdom averaged 1126.85 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 5746.57 GBP Million in March of 2006 and a record low of 629.33 GBP Million in August of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Intra EU – Electrical Machinery & Equi.