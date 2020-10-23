Exports of Extra EU – Inorganic Chemicals in the United Kingdom increased to 83.59 GBP Million in August from 53.81 GBP Million in July of 2020. Exports of Extra EU – Inorganic Chemicals in the United Kingdom averaged 64.03 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 197.59 GBP Million in September of 2010 and a record low of 19.71 GBP Million in January of 2004. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Inorganic Chemicals.