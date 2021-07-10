United Kingdom Imports Extra Eu – Tanning, Dyeing, Extracts, Other Colouring

Imports Extra Eu – Tanning, Dyeing, Extracts, Other Colouring in the United Kingdom increased to 49.53 GBP Million in May from 43.91 GBP Million in April of 2021. Imports Extra Eu – Tanning, Dyeing, Extracts, Othe in the United Kingdom averaged 31.37 GBP Million from 1996 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 49.53 GBP Million in May of 2021 and a record low of 20.45 GBP Million in December of 2001. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Tanning, Dyeing, Extracts,.