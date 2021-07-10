United Kingdom Imports Extra Eu – Vegetable, Fruit, Nuts & Plants Prepared

Imports Extra Eu – Vegetable, Fruit, Nuts & Plants Prepared in the United Kingdom increased to 34.56 GBP Million in May from 33.94 GBP Million in April of 2021. Imports Extra Eu – Vegetable, Fruit, Nuts & Plants in the United Kingdom averaged 24.95 GBP Million from 1996 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 60.51 GBP Million in August of 2020 and a record low of 10.78 GBP Million in December of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Vegetable, Fruit, Nuts & Pl.