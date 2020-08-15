United Kingdom Imports – Impregnated, Coated, Covered Or Laminated Fabrics

Imports – Impregnated, Coated, Covered Or Laminated Fabrics in the United Kingdom increased to 24.11 GBP Million in June from 22.74 GBP Million in May of 2020. Imports – Impregnated, Coated, Covered Or Laminate in the United Kingdom averaged 20.52 GBP Million from 2000 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 32.80 GBP Million in February of 2019 and a record low of 11.97 GBP Million in August of 2001. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Impregnated, Coated, Covered Or Lamina.