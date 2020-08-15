United Kingdom Imports Intra Eu – Aircraft, Spacecraft & Related Parts

Imports Intra Eu – Aircraft, Spacecraft & Related Parts in the United Kingdom decreased to 241.33 GBP Million in June from 330.69 GBP Million in May of 2020. Imports Intra Eu – Aircraft, Spacecraft & Related in the United Kingdom averaged 171.69 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 543 GBP Million in November of 2019 and a record low of 41.63 GBP Million in August of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Aircraft, Spacecraft & Rela.