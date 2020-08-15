United Kingdom Imports Intra Eu – Apparel & Clothing, Knitted Or Crocheted

Imports Intra Eu – Apparel & Clothing, Knitted Or Crocheted in the United Kingdom increased to 218.14 GBP Million in June from 155.99 GBP Million in May of 2020. Imports Intra Eu – Apparel & Clothing, Knitted Or in the United Kingdom averaged 139.89 GBP Million from 2000 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 332.39 GBP Million in October of 2019 and a record low of 62.71 GBP Million in May of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Apparel & Clothing, Knitted.