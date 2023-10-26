Inflation Expectations in the United Kingdom decreased to 4.20 percent in September from 4.40 percent in August of 2023. Inflation Expectations in the United Kingdom averaged 2.79 percent from 1999 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 6.30 percent in August of 2022 and a record low of 0.80 percent in December of 2008. In the United Kingdom, inflation expectations measure consumers’ median expectation for price growth over the coming 12 months.

. This page provides – United Kingdom Inflation Expectations- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.