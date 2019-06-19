United Kingdom Wages Low Skilled

Wages Low Skilled in the United Kingdom increased to 1320 GBP/Month in 2018 from 1180 GBP/Month in 2017. Wages Low Skilled in the United Kingdom averaged 1245 GBP/Month from 2015 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 1320 GBP/Month in 2018 and a record low of 1180 GBP/Month in 2015. Low Skilled Wages refer to highest estimate of wage of workers doing low-skilled jobs, calculated from sample of wages collected by WageIndicator surveys.