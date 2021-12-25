United States CFNAI Production and Income Index

CFNAI Production Index in the United States decreased to 0.21 percent in November from 0.44 percent in October of 2021. CFNAI Production Index in the United States averaged 0 percent from 1967 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 2.21 percent in June of 2020 and a record low of -5.65 percent in April of 2020. In the United States, the CFNAI Production and Income Index refers to the contribution of production-related indicators to the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI), which is a monthly index designed to gauge overall economic activity. The Production and Income Index accounts for 32 percent of the CFNAI and includes indicators such as industrial production, ISM Manufacturing Production Index, and construction spending. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States CFNAI Production Index.

