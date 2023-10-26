Consumer Spending in the United States increased to 15494.21 USD Billion in the third quarter of 2023 from 15343.60 USD Billion in the second quarter of 2023. Consumer Spending in the United States averaged 6680.20 USD Billion from 1950 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 15494.21 USD Billion in the third quarter of 2023 and a record low of 1487.85 USD Billion in the first quarter of 1950. Consumer Spending refers to private expenditure on goods and services and is a major component of the GDP. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States Consumer Spending – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

