Core PCE Prices QoQ in the United States decreased to 2.40 percent in the third quarter of 2023 from 3.70 percent in the second quarter of 2023. Core PCE Prices QoQ in the United States averaged 3.25 percent from 1959 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 11.90 percent in the third quarter of 1974 and a record low of -0.80 percent in the second quarter of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Core PCE Prices QoQ.

