United States Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccination Total

The number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in the United States rose to 374488924 as of Sep 6 2021. The total number of vaccination doses administered. This is counted as a single dose, and may not equal the total number of people vaccinated, depending on the specific dose regime (e.g. people receive multiple doses). If a person receives one dose of the vaccine, this metric goes up by 1. If they receive a second dose, it goes up by 1 again. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Coronavirus Vaccination Total.

Read Full Story