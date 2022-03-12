Energy Inflation in the United States decreased to 25.55 percent in February from 26.98 percent in January of 2022. Energy Inflation in the United States averaged 4.40 Percent from 1958 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 47.13 Percent in March of 1980 and a record low of -28.09 Percent in July of 2009. Energy Inflation in the United States accounts for more than 9 percent of the consumer price index. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Energy Inflation.

