United States Exports – Coins, Gems, Jewelry & Collectibles (Census Basis)

Exports – Coins, Gems, Jewelry & Collectibles (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 1711.72 USD Million in December from 1780.08 USD Million in November of 2020. Exports – Coins, Gems, Jewelry & Collectibles (Cen in the United States averaged 1005.44 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 2830.51 USD Million in September of 2016 and a record low of 244.31 USD Million in December of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Coins, Gems, Jewelry & Collectibles.

