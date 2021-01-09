United States Exports – Drilling & Oil Field Eqp. (Census Basis)

Exports – Drilling & Oil Field Eqp. (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 187.35 USD Million in November from 173 USD Million in October of 2020. Exports – Drilling & Oil Field Eqp. (Census Basis) in the United States averaged 606.37 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1644.37 USD Million in December of 2006 and a record low of 173 USD Million in October of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Drilling & Oil Field Eqp.

