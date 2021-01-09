United States Exports – Electric Apparatus & Parts (Census Basis)

Exports – Electric Apparatus & Parts (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 3369.98 USD Million in November from 3228 USD Million in October of 2020. Exports – Electric Apparatus & Parts (Census Basis in the United States averaged 2276.04 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 3926.04 USD Million in April of 2018 and a record low of 658.84 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Electric Apparatus & Parts.

