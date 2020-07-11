United States Exports – Military Apparel & Footwear (Census Basis)

Exports – Military Apparel & Footwear (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 33.51 USD Million in May from 82.09 USD Million in April of 2020. Exports – Military Apparel & Footwear (Census Basi in the United States averaged 67.63 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 243.79 USD Million in June of 1989 and a record low of 20.51 USD Million in April of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Military Apparel & Footwear.

Read Full Story