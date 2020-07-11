United States Exports – Military Trucks, Armored Vehicles (Census Basis)

Exports – Military Trucks, Armored Vehicles (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 88.54 USD Million in May from 92.16 USD Million in April of 2020. Exports – Military Trucks, Armored Vehicles (Censu in the United States averaged 87.07 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 337.09 USD Million in May of 1995 and a record low of 26.64 USD Million in February of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Military Trucks, Armored Vehicles.

Read Full Story