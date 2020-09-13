United States Exports of Capital Goods Except Automotive

Exports of Capital Goods, Except Automotive in the United States increased to 37719 USD Million in July from 35245 USD Million in June of 2020. Exports of Capital Goods, Except Automotive in the United States averaged 28551.57 USD Million from 1986 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 48329 USD Million in February of 2019 and a record low of 5992.40 USD Million in May of 1986. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Of Capital Goods, Except Automotive.

Read Full Story