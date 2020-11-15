Exports of Chemicals – Medicinal in the United States increased to 4276 USD Million in September from 3877 USD Million in August of 2020. Exports of Chemicals – Medicinal in the United States averaged 2624.53 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 4994 USD Million in July of 2019 and a record low of 538 USD Million in September of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Chemicals – Medicinal.

Read Full Story