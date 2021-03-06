Exports of Other Chemicals in the United States increased to 3260 USD Million in January from 3136 USD Million in December of 2020. Exports of Other Chemicals in the United States averaged 1563.04 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 3260 USD Million in January of 2021 and a record low of 322.30 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Other Chemicals.

