Exports to Lebanon in the United States decreased to 30.53 USD Million in June from 39.90 USD Million in May of 2020. Exports to Lebanon in the United States averaged 112.47 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 17690 USD Million in November of 2014 and a record low of 1.10 USD Million in May of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports to Lebanon.

