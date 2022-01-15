Exports to North Korea in the United States remained unchanged at 0 USD Million in November from 0 USD Million in October of 2021. Exports to North Korea in the United States averaged 0.56 USD Million from 1990 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 16.60 USD Million in June of 2008 and a record low of 0 USD Million in February of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports to North Korea.

