Exports to Reunion in the United States increased to 0.47 USD Million in February from 0.17 USD Million in January of 2021. Exports to Reunion in the United States averaged 2.02 USD Million from 1990 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 177.93 USD Million in November of 2016 and a record low of 0 USD Million in February of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports to Reunion.

