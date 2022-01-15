Exports to Western Sahara in the United States remained unchanged at 0 USD Million in November from 0 USD Million in October of 2021. Exports to Western Sahara in the United States averaged 0.08 USD Million from 1990 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 8.21 USD Million in December of 2019 and a record low of 0 USD Million in February of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports to Western Sahara.

Read Full Story