The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the United States expanded 2.90 percent in the third quarter of 2023 over the same quarter of the previous year. GDP Annual Growth Rate in the United States averaged 3.15 percent from 1948 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 13.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 1950 and a record low of -7.50 percent in the second quarter of 2020. The United States is the world’s largest economy. Yet, in the last two decades, like in the case of many other developed nations, its growth rates have been decreasing. If in the 50’s and 60’s the average growth rate was above 4 percent, in the 70’s and 80’s dropped to around 3 percent. In the last ten years, the average rate has been below 2 percent and since the second quarter of 2000 has never reached the 5 percent level. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States GDP Annual Growth Rate – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

Read Full Story