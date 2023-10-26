GDP Constant Prices in the United States increased to 22491.60 USD Billion in the third quarter of 2023 from 22225.40 USD Billion in the second quarter of 2023. GDP Constant Prices in the United States averaged 10239.49 USD Billion from 1950 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 22491.60 USD Billion in the third quarter of 2023 and a record low of 2346.10 USD Billion in the first quarter of 1950. This page provides – United States GDP Constant Prices – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story