The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the United States was worth 25462.70 billion US dollars in 2022, according to official data from the World Bank. The GDP value of the United States represents 11.20 percent of the world economy. GDP in the United States averaged 8213.80 USD Billion from 1960 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 25462.70 USD Billion in 2022 and a record low of 543.30 USD Billion in 1960. The gross domestic product (GDP) measures of national income and output for a given country’s economy. The gross domestic product (GDP) is equal to the total expenditures for all final goods and services produced within the country in a stipulated period of time. This page provides – United States GDP – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story