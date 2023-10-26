Gross Fixed Capital Formation in the United States increased to 3963.70 USD Billion in the third quarter of 2023 from 3955.90 USD Billion in the second quarter of 2023. Gross Fixed Capital Formation in the United States averaged 2694.49 USD Billion from 1995 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 3976.02 USD Billion in the first quarter of 2022 and a record low of 1215.60 USD Billion in the second quarter of 1995. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States Gross Fixed Capital Formation – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

