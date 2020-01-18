Imports from Sierra Leone in the United States decreased to 1.15 USD Million in November from 9.13 USD Million in October of 2019. Imports from Sierra Leone in the United States averaged 2.42 USD Million from 1990 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 16 USD Million in November of 2011 and a record low of 0 USD Million in June of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports from Sierra Leone.

