Imports of Automotive Vehicles in the United States increased to 30156 USD Million in July from 29272 USD Million in June of 2021. Imports of Automotive Vehicles in the United States averaged 20935.54 USD Million from 1994 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 34790 USD Million in May of 2019 and a record low of 9292 USD Million in May of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Automotive Vehicles.

