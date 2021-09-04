Imports of Autos and Parts in the United States decreased to 28603 USD Million in July from 29168 USD Million in June of 2021. Imports of Autos and Parts in the United States averaged 19422.51 USD Million from 1992 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 34355 USD Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 96.50 USD Million in April of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Autos And Parts.

