Imports of Feedstuff & Food Grains in the United States decreased to 609 USD Million in May from 655.40 USD Million in April of 2021. Imports of Feedstuff & Food Grains in the United States averaged 269.53 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 658.57 USD Million in November of 2012 and a record low of 46.40 USD Million in January of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Feedstuff & Food Grains.

