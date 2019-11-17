Imports of Fuels, N.e.s., Coals & Gas in the United States increased to 713.58 USD Million in September from 613.15 USD Million in August of 2019. Imports of Fuels, N.e.s., Coals & Gas in the United States averaged 1133.97 USD Million from 1989 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4898.63 USD Million in October of 2005 and a record low of 33.48 USD Million in January of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Fuels, N.e.s., Coals & Gas.

Read Full Story