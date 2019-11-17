Imports of Gem Diamonds, Uncut Or Unset in the United States decreased to 1479.74 USD Million in September from 1600 USD Million in August of 2019. Imports of Gem Diamonds, Uncut Or Unset in the United States averaged 1169.65 USD Million from 1989 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 2415.83 USD Million in September of 2016 and a record low of 265.80 USD Million in December of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Gem Diamonds, Uncut Or Unset.

