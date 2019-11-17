Imports of Hides & Skins, & Raw Fur Skins in the United States decreased to 3.54 USD Million in September from 6 USD Million in August of 2019. Imports of Hides & Skins, & Raw Fur Skins in the United States averaged 14.42 USD Million from 1989 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 89.65 USD Million in May of 2015 and a record low of 2.08 USD Million in January of 2018. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Hides & Skins, & Raw Fur Skins.

