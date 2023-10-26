Initial Jobless Claims in the United States increased to 210 thousand in the week ending October 21 of 2023 from 200 thousand in the previous week. Initial Jobless Claims in the United States averaged 366.24 Thousand from 1967 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 6137 Thousand in April of 2020 and a record low of 162 Thousand in November of 1968. Initial jobless claims have a big impact in financial markets because unlike continued claims data which measures the number of persons claiming unemployment benefits, Initial jobless claims measures new and emerging unemployment. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States Initial Jobless Claims – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

