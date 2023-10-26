Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index in the United States increased to -8 points in October from -13 points in September of 2023. Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index in the United States averaged 7.87 points from 2001 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 42 points in March of 2022 and a record low of -66 points in April of 2020. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Survey of Manufacturers provides information on current manufacturing activity in the Tenth District (Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, northern New Mexico, and western Missouri). The monthly survey consists of approximately 150 manufacturing plants across the district of which about 110 respond. Survey results reveal changes in several indicators of manufacturing activity including production, shipments, new orders, and employment along with changes in prices of raw materials and finished products. The diffusion index is calculated as the difference between the percentage of total reporting increases and the percentage reporting decreases. This page provides – United States Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

