Retail Inventories Ex Autos in the United States decreased to 0.30 percent in September from 0.60 percent in August of 2023. Retail Inventories Ex Autos in the United States averaged 0.31 percent from 1992 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 7.20 percent in March of 2022 and a record low of -4.30 percent in September of 2022. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Retail Inventories Ex Autos.

