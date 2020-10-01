British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Persists as Risk Appetite Improves

Sterling is extending its recent upward trend as trader appetite for risk continues to improve on robust US data, signs a US fiscal stimulus program could be agreed and Covid-19 vaccine hopes.
