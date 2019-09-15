Last week, the Pound Sterling to US Dollar exchange rate rose as fears the UK would fall into a recession were eased by better-than-expected GDP data. Optimism the UK will leave the European Union …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- British Pound To US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Hits Seven-Week Best Rates - September 15, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: The Cable is clinging to multi-week tops, above 1.2460 - September 13, 2019
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British pound continues to reach higher against greenback - September 13, 2019