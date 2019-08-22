Geopolitics and central banks are likely to see GBP/USD thrown into the ‘blender’ in Coming weeks. GBP/USD has perked up beyond a key resistance line that could open the flood gates towards 1.2300, if …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD about to get volatile – Cable smoothy anyone? - August 22, 2019
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British pound takes off on Thursday - August 22, 2019
- USD/JPY, USD/CHF, GBP/USD Currency Pairs to Watch Prior to FOMC Minutes and Jackson Hole - August 22, 2019