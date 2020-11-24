A combination of supporting factors assisted GBP/USD to gain strong traction on Monday. The sterling was supported by optimism over a possible Brexit deal and upbeat UK PMIs. A solid USD rebound …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: Ascending channel resistance capped gains, bullish potential still intact - November 24, 2020
- Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Edges Higher On Robust UK Data And Brexit Hopes, GBP/EUR Continues On Upside Course - November 23, 2020
- GBP/USD stabilises above 1.3300 awaiting Brexit updates - November 23, 2020