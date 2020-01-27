GBP/USD Bearish ABC Pattern Within Final Wave E Triangle

EUR/USD is looking weak, having charted its longest weekly losing streak since November 2018. An above-forecast German IFO Expectations index is needed to stave off a deeper drop. The pair needs to …
