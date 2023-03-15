GBP/USD weighed by safe-haven US Dollar buying in face of a banking crisis. Bob Michele, JPMorgan Asset Management CIO and global head of fixed income said Credit Suisse is the tip of the iceberg. GBP …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD bears in the market on safe haven US Dollar buying on Credit Suisse risk - March 15, 2023
- GBP/USD accelerates losses to the 1.2040 region amidst rising risk aversion - March 15, 2023
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises As US Inflation Cools - March 15, 2023