The GBP/USD pair edged higher during the European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3925-30 region in the last hour. A combination of factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to catch …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD climbs to fresh session tops, around 1.3925-30 region - August 2, 2021
- GBP/USD: Dovish message from the BoE to lift sterling above 1.40 – OCBC - August 2, 2021
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Lacks Momentum At The Start Of The Week - August 2, 2021