We think positioning has played a major role in this Sterling recovery and GBP/USD could see some further, temporary gains to the 1.22/23 area – which we would again see as the best levels before year …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD could see some further gains to the 1.22/23 area – ING - November 25, 2022
- GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2100 mark, just below multi-month high set on Thursday - November 25, 2022
- UK donates USD 1 mn to strengthen nutrition among marginal fishers - November 25, 2022