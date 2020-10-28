While we will not get stimulus any time between now and the election, the reality is that the traders around the world continue to hope that the stimulus comes out bigger than anticipated, and as a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers to Make Significant Decision - October 28, 2020
- USD/JPY at risk of losing the 104.00 psychological mark – Commerzbank - October 28, 2020
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Gains Ground In Spite Of Stronger US Durable Goods Orders - October 28, 2020