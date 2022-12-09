GBP/USD rises for the third consecutive day despite mixed markets. BOE is expected to announce 50 bps rate hike as rents rise more than wages. Easing of financial services rules for London adds …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD marches towards 1.2300 on hawkish BOE concerns, softer US Dollar ahead of key data, Fed - December 8, 2022
- GBP/USD eyes more gains above 1.2250 amid upbeat market mood, UK GDP eyed - December 8, 2022
- GBP to USD Forecasts: BoE/Ipsos Inflation Survey Could Test $1.2350 - December 8, 2022